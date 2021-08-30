Kids are back in the building at Lake Contrary School, although now they're a little bit younger than those who attended in the past.
A former elementary school that closed in 2018, Lake Contrary has been repurposed as the St. Joseph School District's Early Childhood Learning Center. It opened Monday, creating a single consolidated preschool for the district. Previously, preschool students attended either Oak Grove Elementary or the Keatley Center for classes.
Toni Lynn Gardner, the district's coordinator of early childhood programs, said having all preschool resources in one building is a big benefit that district officials already are seeing.
"Having everybody, all our therapists, all our services being able to be covered and provided in one location is phenomenal for our district," she said. "We don't have people traveling from building a building. We can receive all those therapies -- speech, vision, occupational therapy, physical therapy -- all those things can happen right here."
Not only are all these resources good for learning, but it also helps with the influx of young kids staff now will see every weekday.
"The amount of staff that we have on hand to be able to walk children into classrooms or assist with this process, I'm telling you, it's amazing," Gardner said. "Everybody has stepped up and done what they needed to do to help us be prepared for this next group of kiddos coming in."
"For every bus that has more than five early childhood students on there, they do have an aide on that bus as well," she said. "So that was great to have someone else there that could assist with making sure that every kiddo that's in their seat is buckled in, those needing the safety harness and seat belt that they were in the correct seating and that kind of thing."
Jessica Robbins was dropping her daughter, Angel, off on her first day of preschool Monday. She said this school location has a connection to her own childhood.
"I think it's pretty awesome, and I went to preschool at this school a long time ago. I think it's pretty cool," Robbins said. "Yeah, she's very excited."
Samantha and Dameyna Armstrong dropped their daughter, Hailey, off on her first day, too. Hailey and Angel are cousins who lucked out with the opening of the consolidated school.
"I think they might have gone to different schools because we do live in different areas," Samantha Armstrong said. "So if they didn't move to here, there's a possibility that our kids might be starting out without somebody they know."
Not everyone is going into the new school with family, but Gardner said staff work to help anyone feeling nervous.
"We've had some mixed emotions, some that are very excited and ready to go play, and others that have a little bit of separation anxiety. So we have a lot of staff members here to help make that transition easier for them, both for the parents and the children," she said. "So I think I saw a few tears from parents this morning, too, because, you know, this is their first time sending their little one off to school. So we want to assure them that this is going to be the best experience that they could possibly have."
