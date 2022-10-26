James Q. Jenkins pleaded guilty in September to one federal felony charge of 'coercion and enticement of a minor,' and a separate felony charge of 'transfer of obscene material to minors,' both offenses occurring in the St. Louis area.
A school staff member who formerly worked in St. Joseph has pleaded guilty to a federal enticement charge in connection with his newer job in St. Louis.
James Q. Jenkins admitted guilt last month before District Judge Ronnie L. White for one federal felony charge of "coercion and enticement of a minor" and a separate felony charge of "transfer of obscene material to minors." The guilty pleas came as part of an agreement with the U.S. attorney's office. The crimes occurred between October 2020 and September 2021, after Jenkins left his job with the St. Joseph School District and moved to the Hancock Place School District in St. Louis.
During his 2018-2020 employment in St. Joseph, officials counseled Jenkins and then placed him on administrative leave, the federal investigation found, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. These punishments took place because of "inappropriate behavior" with female students here, the U.S. attorney's office said. It is not clear under what circumstances Jenkins decided to move to St. Louis.
After taking his job at Hancock High School as a counselor, the news release said, Jenkins interacted with students in unlawful ways, including by sending an obscene photo of himself to a 15-year-old. The St. Louis Post-Dispatchfirst reported the story. Charges including second-degree rape remain pending against Jenkins on a state level in St. Louis County.
The SJSD said it is preparing a statement on this story.
