An event set up by the state government will point toward the federal zero-cost portal for student grants, loans and scholarships for collegiate costs.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at 2202 Frederick Ave., the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development plans to hold the Summer Edition FAFSA Frenzy. The name references the Federal Application for Free Student Aid, which can provide monies for tuition, room/board and books. An example is the Pell Grant, offered to students with no significant income, which can provide thousands of no-obligation dollars per academic year.

Federal student loans, borrowed from the U.S. treasury at a taxpayer-subsidized interest rate, also can be obtained. All FAFSA services come at no cost and are made available to everyone who wants to go to college, regardless of where they live or where they intend to go.

"Students should submit a FAFSA every year that they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them," said Jessica Duren, higher education department spokesperson.

It is advised to create an account at www.studentaid.gov before showing up. The event at the St. Joseph Job Center is taking place in-person. More information is found there, and volunteers will be on hand at each of the two events Tuesday to answer questions and help out.