Hundreds of students from around the region got a look at potential future careers at a special event Tuesday at the Civic Arena.

The My Success Event brings together high school juniors and seniors and local businesses to give the students a look at job opportunities that exist in the area. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event, and Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing, said students were able to meet with dozens of businesses covering a variety of fields.

