Hundreds of students from around the region got a look at potential future careers at a special event Tuesday at the Civic Arena.
The My Success Event brings together high school juniors and seniors and local businesses to give the students a look at job opportunities that exist in the area. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce coordinates the event, and Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing, said students were able to meet with dozens of businesses covering a variety of fields.
“Today there are manufacturing careers out there, but there's also health care, arts, communication, lots of other choices. So the My Success Event kind of gives you a full idea of lots of career opportunities,” Bailey said, adding that colleges and technical schools were represented as well.
She said My Success aims to get those who don't have a clear path charted to think about careers they might not know are out there.
"So really for the student that doesn't know what they want to do, they can talk about educational opportunities," Bailey said. "They can talk to educators, they can talk to employers, they can talk to the military so they could really find a path.”
James Clark, a production recruiter with the Missouri Air National Guard 139th Airlift Wing, said it was nice being able to talk to students about what his organization has to offer.
“It's really about getting them to start thinking about what they might be doing later on because a lot of them, you talk to them and you say, ‘Hey, what do you want to do after high school?’ And it's something they don't really know," Clark said. "So this is an opportunity for them to just figure out what kind of opportunities they have.”
Clark also thinks that after the COVID-19 pandemic, events like My Success get students involved and interested in their community again.
“I think with COVID, a lot of stuff was shut down and I think a lot of the kids were just kind of stuck in their homes and things like that,” Clark said. “And now this is giving them the opportunity to get out and about and see what we really have out there and what is available for once they graduate high school and to just give them the opportunity to think about what they're going to have available.”
The booths set up in the arena had various ways of connecting with students through education as well as activities.
Coleman Griffin, a Trenton High School senior, said the activities were the best part of the day, including the ones he saw at the guard's booth.
“I think the pull-ups because the guys there they were into it and then we got our school into it and then there's other schools getting into it. So it was pretty fun,” Griffin said.
Ava Simpson, another senior from Trenton, said the educational booths were more up her alley.
“I'd say the health services that I saw in (North Central Missouri College) was great because it's local for us,” Simpson said.
Bailey said the annual event is important because these students will be heading into the real world before they know it.
“Graduation is soon, real life is coming up really quickly so they can really get an idea of what they want to do after graduation.”
Another group of students will visit the My Success Event on Wednesday.
