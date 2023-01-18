Establishing routine helps kids as new semester starts

As a new semester for students kicks off, local professionals are urging families to take time to work with kids to avoid behavioral issues at school and home.
Specialists who work with children agree that the best thing that can help kids is keeping a solid routine.
Ella Sharp, a school counselor at Edison Elementary, said that having a routine helps ease transitions, such as going back to school.
“Routines are super helpful for our kiddos,” Sharp said. “It helps them get back into their norm, so make sure that they are back to their bedtime routines like going to bed earlier, unplugging technology, making sure that they’re taking baths before bed, you know, some of their natural hygiene things. And then also just like making sure their bags are packed and lunches are made and getting them up a little bit earlier in the morning so that they’re prepared for the time change.”
Other tips include discussing weekly schedules or plans in advance and explaining any life changes to teachers so they can assist children in need.
Kristina Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, agrees with Sharp and said that not taking the time to adjust properly can cause other issues.
“If we want to set our children up for the best shot of success at transitioning from that period where they’re off for two weeks or better at home and things have kind of gotten off schedule, we need to start easing kids back into that routine a couple days before they head back to school,” Hannon said. “What you don’t want to do is just throw your kid into the school routine, just kind of cold turkey.”
A study in the January 2022 issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America found that overall, 21.8% of U.S. children ages 3 to 17 have one or more of the common mental, emotional and behavioral health conditions assessed.
Sharp said making quick transitions, whether they be from a break or a family incident, without planning can lead to behavioral issues at home and school.
“I always definitely ask for parents to do is contact teachers so that they know what’s going on, especially when big life events like a loss of a family member or a car accident or something that’s happened that’s going to change their mood or their perspective of things so that the teacher knows to be prepared,” Sharp said.
Both Hannon and Sharp agree that if a parent is noticing a change in their child, they should reach out to a professional to see what can be done at home and at school to help them.
