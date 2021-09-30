Brett Esely is leaving his post as a member of Missouri Western athletics after more than 20 years.
Esely, senior associate director of athletics for external affairs for the Griffons, will take over as the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau's director of development and as the director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission.
"This is definitely a bittersweet decision," Esely said. "I love Missouri Western, I'm proud of what Griffon Athletics has accomplished, and I know there are bigger and better things ahead. But working with the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau gives me an opportunity to do something I'm passionate about while staying in the community where I grew up."
Esely started as a student assistant men's basketball coach in July 2000. He moved into administration in 2003, overseeing NCAA compliance and ticketing before taking on the external affairs role in 2007. He oversees the athletic department's marketing, advertising, public relations, corporate partnerships and event management.
Esely has led event operations for Chiefs Training Camp, helped run many MIAA conference and NCAA championship events, and has served as public address announcer and color commentator on Griffon radio broadcasts.
"Brett has been an integral part of Griffon Athletics for more than two decades and has helped elevate our department to what it is today," Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. "While we are saddened to lose his daily presence and expertise, I am pleased that he will remain in St. Joseph, working with us and other partners to enhance our community."
Esely led a record-setting Gold Coat Drive in 2020-21 and conducted four straight record-setting Charity Golf Classics. He has helped revive the St. Joseph Sports Commission in recent years, including leading efforts to create the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame, which conducted its inaugural induction ceremony on Sept. 19.
"Through all of these responsibilities, Brett has maintained his focus on creating a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, donors, and fans and certainly been one of our program's biggest supporters," said Theresa Grosbach, Missouri Western interim director of athletics. "This is an incredible opportunity for Brett to make a daily impact on the community of St. Joseph in an entirely new way while maintaining a connection to sports and Griffon Athletics."
Esely will remain at Missouri Western through Nov. 7 and start his new role at the Convention and Visitors Bureau on Jan. 3, 2022.
