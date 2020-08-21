Northwest Missouri State University began its 2020-21 academic year with a 3% increase in enrollment from the previous school year, marking a third consecutive year of increased headcount.
Northwest began its fall semester Wednesday, marking a resumption of in-person classes with COVID-19 mitigation measures at its main campus in Maryville as well as it Northwest-Kansas City location in Gladstone.
On the first day of classes, the university recorded a total headcount of 7,018, compared to 6,841 students on the first day of the 2019-2020 academic year. Additionally, 76% of Northwest’s 2019 freshman class returned for a second year, which is even with the previous year. That retention rate is the second-highest in the institution’s history after Northwest had a record 78% retention rate in the fall of 2018.
The university’s enrollment total includes a 29% increase in first-time graduate students and a 26% increase in overall graduate student enrollment. Online enrollment at the university also is up 15%.
Northwest’s freshman headcount is 1,248, with 44% of the class identifying as a first-generation college student.
All enrollment numbers are preliminary until Northwest’s official census occurs on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“Our increased enrollment speaks to the work of our incredible teams and brand ambassadors who carry out Northwest’s objective to provide an affordable, high-quality educational experience,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. “Northwest is tuned in to the needs of its employer partners and its region, and we are focused on graduating students who are ready to launch their careers when they complete their degrees.”