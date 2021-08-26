Benedictine College has decades of cherished history as a small, close-knit, Catholic higher education campus, but the ranks of Ravens are notably enriched of late.
“I appreciate that this college is growing so much, even though it’s not so much bigger than my high school that I went to,” said Audrey Greger, a new freshman, one of 609 this year at the Atchison, Kansas, college, according to an unofficial student headcount. “But I think that Benedictine is so appealing because of the environment here, especially over the past year.”
For the second year in a row, based on the initial survey that will be verified in about three weeks by a detailed campus census, Benedictine has broken an enrollment record at 2,089 students, 4.3% higher than last year’s overall enrollment. Earlier this month, Maryville’s Northwest Missouri State University tallied 7,319 in its initial headcount, also 4.3% of growth.
Missouri Western State University does not begin class until Monday, Aug. 30, which is when its numbers will come to the fore. For now, officials there are predicting a less rosy picture, as they pull out all the stops to get people to enroll for the fall before the add/drop deadline of Friday, Sept. 3.
“Our overall enrollment figures are trending down,” university President Elizabeth Kennedy said last week in a presentation to the Board of Governors. She touched on a variety of factors for this, from previously idle marketing to COVID-19 effects, to lingering damage from the spring 2020 financial crisis and subsequent reductions in academics.
Missouri Western junior Trevor Mull, a native of the South Side who attended Benton High School, said the university has plenty to sell. The whole community gets behind Chiefs Training Camp and Griff Up Downtown. For example, this Friday’s installment of Griff Up Downtown is to involve more than 20 businesses. Mull’s Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, he said, is an example of MWSU’s underestimated Greek life.
The big challenge, as he sees it, is competition with Northwest. The loss of students during the last 10 years locally, and the growth in Maryville, may be owed to some from Buchanan County migrating. Among his high school classmates who did not go out of state for college, most went to Northwest, he said.
“Do I think Northwest is a better university? No, they’re a great university, just like we are,” Mull said. “But I think they do a little bit better with their campus lifestyle and promoting that, getting people involved on campus.”
Aside from its unique culture and national connections — Greger, a native of Minnesota’s Twin Cities, was recruited by her priest, a Benedictine alum — the college may have another potential appeal for students. Unlike Western and Northwest, there is no campus mask mandate. COVID-19 precautions, in general, have been relaxed. While face coverings could be seen here and there, they were the exception on the first day of class.
“I really appreciate the amount of freedom that we’re given,” Greger said. “It’s up to the student to say, ‘What do I feel safe and comfortable doing?’ And it’s not, like, mandated throughout the entire (campus) of what we need to do. I really, really appreciate that.”
