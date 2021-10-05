Recent data shows that, as in years past, Central High School is favored by local families for high school education amid a system that permits students at that level to go where they please.
Surveys conducted by the St. Joseph School District in September indicate nearly 1,700 students are attending at Central, while less than 700 are found at each of its two public peers. Indeed, Central’s student count outruns Benton, Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond and St. Joseph Christian secondary school students combined. The imbalance is understood to be a consequence of the district’s initial open enrollment policy, in which students choose coming into ninth grade (or who are new to the district) where to attend.
“Balance is a key principle that should be pretty much everywhere,” said Marshall Bucklein, a Central junior. “I think that it would be better if it were more balanced if there were more people in each school.”
To Bucklein, the setup has its ups and downs. Based on the location of his residence, he would have ended up at Central regardless, but its offerings of elective and advanced curricula also appeal to him. Yet, it seems obvious that to the extent Central has more resources, that’s because more kids go there. With it seemingly established that most constituent families want to retain a three high school system as long as possible, it falls to district leaders to find a way forward.
“If more students were going to the other two schools, they’d have more, like, teachers, and there’d be more opportunities for them as well,” Bucklein said. “It would be a more fair educational system, I think.”
The possible way forward begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Troester Media Center, the initial meeting of the Facilitating Committee, a group of 22 community leaders who have been selected via the Creative Entourage, LLC public engagement process. The meeting will be open to the public.
One might think that such weighty decisions are not first on the mind of a ninth-grader, but at least in the case of Nevada Alexander at Lafayette, one would be wrong.
“I don’t think it would be a bad thing to get rid of open enrollment, but it might upset some students,” she said. “They might have friends that they don’t get to go to school with anymore. Now, all of my friends, they stayed in the North Side, and I stayed in the North Side, so, we’ve been going to school together since elementary. So, it works out for me, but that doesn’t mean it would work for everybody else.”
Alexander’s classmate, Mariah Lankford, said freedom is the most important thing.
“I think they should be able to choose where they want to go,” she said. “They should want to go somewhere that they’ll be comfortable with and where they’ll be able to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.