Since the pandemic changed higher education and halted in-person classes in 2019, national undergraduate enrollment has seen a heavy decline. Area universities, however, are seeing the opposite trend.
Total enrollment in higher education across the nation has dipped 5.1%, or 938,000 students, since the fall of 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The country's fall 2021 freshman class was 9.2% smaller than what it was pre-pandemic.
Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University both have seen increases in enrollment for the spring semester despite a decrease nationally.
According to the university's census, Northwest's total enrollment for the spring semester is 7,870 students, making it the highest enrollment the university has had in the institution's 116-year history. Allison Hoffmann, Northwest’s assistant vice president of admissions and student success, said adapting and offering students a valuable and affordable education is an important piece of student retention.
“I think that we are seeing support needs have changed for students throughout the pandemic. If you think of all of us, maybe we're more introverted than we used to be or maybe we prefer things differently," Hoffmann said. "We're trying to ensure our students' success, and our support systems, networks and resources we provide our students are the right ones moving forward. We've definitely changed how we recruit. All universities have throughout the pandemic, but it's how we support students and help them be successful.”
Although Missouri Western did not see record enrollment, the university also saw an increase in numbers for the spring semester.
Melissa Mace, Missouri Western's vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, said a combination of first-year students along with those returning from a gap year could be a reason why the numbers have increased.
Mace also said she believes there are a large number of students who still value being in a physical classroom working alongside mentors and peers.
“Not only learning those hard skills in the classroom, the knowledge but you also need to learn those transformable skills ... how to communicate, how to work in a group. That’s incredibly important," Mace said.
Both Northwest and Missouri Western expect enrollment to continue to increase as they continue to move forward past the pandemic.
