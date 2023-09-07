MWSU Students (copy)

Enrollment is up at Missouri Western State University this fall.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western State University’s enrollment is on the upswing.

Almost 800 new students are enrolled in classes at the university this fall. That helped drive overall enrollment up nearly 1% higher than the same time last year. A total of 3,824 people currently are students at Missouri Western.

