Missouri Western State University’s enrollment is on the upswing.
Almost 800 new students are enrolled in classes at the university this fall. That helped drive overall enrollment up nearly 1% higher than the same time last year. A total of 3,824 people currently are students at Missouri Western.
“We continue to be an attractive choice in the region,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. “Students recognize that our applied learning mission and student-centered learning community will equip them for success.”
More than 600 of the new enrollees are first-time students. The top feeder counties for those students are Buchanan, Jackson, Andrew, Clay and St. Louis, and the top declared majors are nursing, psychology, management, marketing, exercise science and computer science.
There are 178 new transfer students attending Missouri Western this fall. Schools sending the most transfers are Metropolitan Community College, North Central Missouri College and Johnson County Community College.
About 48% of the new students say they are the first in their family to attend college, a significant increase over last year.
“To help our incoming first-generation college students, we piloted a program this summer called Kickstart,” said Dr. Laura Reynolds, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Kickstart was a day-long, optional program to provide students with additional information about how to successfully navigate their college experience.”
Graduate student enrollment is 204, a 12% increase.
Enrollment totals will be finalized on the official census date in the fourth week of classes.
