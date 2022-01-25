The St. Joseph School District's teacher turnover was among the top concerns at Tuesday's Vision Forward Community Engagement meeting at Word of Life Church.
The district had 228 of its 1,534 employees leave in 2020-2021, including 116 teachers who left.
Higher salaries help, but it's also about teacher appreciation, SJSD Board of Education member LaTonya Williams said.
"Our teachers are not teaching because they make all this amazing money," she said. "Teachers have to be appreciated, everybody has to be appreciated. I think a big thing is community engagement. The community has to back our teachers."
Dropout and graduation rates also were among top concerns. The district dropout rate was 7.6% in 2020-2021 with a graduation rate of 79.2%, while the state dropout rate was 1.6% with a graduation rate just under 90%.
It's a difficult problem especially because there's no simple solution, said Ron Willoughby, a parent of SJSD students. One thing that could help is increasing emphasis on resources like Hillyard Technical Center that provide alternatives for students who aren't interested in a four-year college.
Having options that are better suited to students' interests might convince them to stay in high school through graduation, he said.
"It's not a secret about the attendance rates in our district," she said. "If kids come to school, they're going to learn more, and if kids are able to learn more, (they're) going to be able to graduate."
SJSD's attendance rate was 75.1%, compared to a state average 82.3%.
The district is working with social workers and other specialists to set up attendance interventions and try to get students back in school where needed, superintendent Doug Van Zyl said.
"If kids aren't in school the likelihood they're going to be successful isn't as high," he said. "We're trying to figure out ways to be able to improve that."
The second of four planned in-person meetings will be 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Word of Life Church. The Vision Forward engagement process was launched to try to gain a consensus on what the future of the schools should look like.
