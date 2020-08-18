Learning offered at emPowerU will be free the next five years for school districts in 31 counties including Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
Information from the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees indicates there are approximately 3,700 sixth graders who could benefit from the free services.
The two free programs offered are called the "Civic Engagement Imersions", which is targeted towards sixth graders, and the "E2 Fellowship" which is aimed at high schoolers.
“As a board, we stepped up and made a financial commitment of $2 million over the next five years,” Board President Bill Grimwood said. “It's exciting for them to build leadership skills and to learn about diversity and inclusion which all of our future leaders need in these tough times.”
The counties within Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa that share a border with Northwest Missouri are eligible for the free services.
Inquiries can be directed to Director of Program Operations Devran Brower at 816-271-7910.
News-Press NOW will be doing a special report regarding emPowerU and the programs it offers this weekend.