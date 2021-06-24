After a year of operations, the group known as EM-PAC succeeded in promoting two of its members to local elected office, and it hardly intends to stop there.
Members of the nonpartisan community action effort met Thursday at the St. Francis Baptist Temple, where EM-PAC leaders Dr. W.A. Hedge and wife Loes Hedge lead religious services.
"These two sitting at the front table are two of the most admired and respected individuals in our community," said Sharon Kosek, a retired educator, on the Hedges. "If they are involved, you can expect really the very top of representation and knowledge."
Group members took a moment to celebrate the April achievement of David Foster and LaTonya Williams being elected to the St. Joseph School District Board of Education. Efforts now turn to finding new ways to encourage locals from all walks of life to run for some type of office in city, school or county government. And also, to vote in the election of Tuesday, Aug. 3.
"Diversity is probably the biggest issue," Foster said. "Not just in St. Joe, but in a lot of cities. St. Joe has a diversity issue, but the good thing is that a political action group like this can solve that problem and over time, it's probably just going to get better and better. I'm anxious to see where it goes."
The influence of this effort is plain enough: Colby Oyerly, who found himself edged out of one of the three school board seats by Foster, Williams and Kenneth Reeder, attended Thursday to see if his potential interest in trying again next year can commingle with EM-PAC's vision for the community.
The group makes it clear that its members consider the mere act of electing Black and other minority leaders to not be enough in service of the cause. What is of greater importance, Dr. Hedge explained, is that individuals from all walks of life understand that voting is a core civic responsibility; the decision to not vote is hugely impactful, at least as much as the act of supporting a particular candidate.
New member Craig Curtis, who said he may or may not be interested in running for political office himself, spoke to how engagement early in life is essential.
"I have a passion for young people," he said. "Not just our young men out in the street but our young children in the schools ... I would like be able to reach those people and tell them, there's somebody here, somebody waiting, a group of people who would be glad to support them and be a part of what they believe in."
The group plans to continue meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. For further information, search "EM-PAC" on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.