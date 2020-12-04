Ellison Elementary School will continue remote learning from Monday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 11, because of the number of positive, pending and quarantined COVID-19 cases in the building, the St. Joseph School District announced Friday.
Ellison Elementary first announced a shift to remote learning on Thursday after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Teaching and learning will continue during this time of remote learning. Ellison staff will be reaching out to parents with the school's remote learning plan and expectations. This should be similar to the current Wednesday remote plan, according to a release sent to parents.
Dr. Kara Anderson, Ellison principal, asked parents to monitor children for symptoms including a fever that exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit, shortness of breath, a new spell of coughing, fatigue, head and body aches, a new loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, diarrhea or nausea.
For more information on the virus, visit www.cdc.gov. Go to https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/ and refer to the COVID-19 tab for district pandemic response information and protocols. Call the Ellison office at 816-671-4120 for information related to this specific period of remote learning.