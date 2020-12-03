Ellison Elementary School will go to remote learning on Friday, Dec. 4, and will possibly remain entirely in online education into next week, the St. Joseph School District has announced.
Staff will be reaching out to families to coordinate how this period of remote learning will allow teaching and learning to be sustained, according to a letter to constituent families released on Thursday afternoon. The system in place will mirror the current hybrid education-remote learning plan that is implemented for all elementary schools every Wednesday. The change announced Thursday affects no other schools; only Ellison Elementary.
Staff members tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the change, the district said. The length of the remote period will be determined by pending test results. There are a number of quarantined staff members, who are confirmed contacts with a person who tested positive, but may not themselves be infected.
Dr. Kara Anderson, Ellison principal, asked parents to monitor children for symptoms including a fever that exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit, shortness of breath, a new spell of coughing, fatigue, a sense of head and body aching, a new loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, diarrhea, or nausea.
For more information on the virus, visit www.cdc.gov. Go to https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/ and refer to the COVID-19 tab for district pandemic response information and protocols. Call the Ellison office at 816-671-4120 for information related to this specific period of remote learning.