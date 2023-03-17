LaTonya Williams

Board Vice President LaTonya Williams speaks about the board's future agenda on school boundaries, among other topics, at the Bartlett Center where she works.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Policymaking within the St. Joseph School District has changed gears since the last Board of Education election, and big plans will soon come into being.

In April of 2022, the Vision Forward process had just gotten started. The two board members who won seats, Kim Miller and Isaura Garcia, came into office with action on its recommendations more than a year over the horizon. Not so this time; the two people who replace Rick Gilmore and Phil Vandel on April 17 will be making big votes soon.

