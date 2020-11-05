A change in the U.S. executive administration could benefit the area’s student debtors.
Joe Biden, who had secured 264 of the necessary 270 or more Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election by 6 p.m. Wednesday, has vowed to enact at least $10,000 in loan forgiveness for about 43 million Americans who have acquired some form of federally organized student debt. President Donald Trump last exercised this power in August 2019, when he enacted a discharge of all loan debt to disabled veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Loan debt held by the federal government through the U.S. Department of Education can also be addressed via an act of Congress.
Connor Peters, a sophomore at Missouri Western State University, described student debt as a two-edged sword in that it is a financial burden that productively forces sensible budgeting and spending habits.
“Student debt has made me budget a bit more, and so I’m more conscious during the year of how much I work and how much I spend,” he said. “And so it looks as if I have a system that will allow me to continue to pay my loans, although it’s several hundred hours of work per semester to keep them under control.”
As an “open access” campus, Missouri Western admits all students who have graduated from high school or have completed a high-school equivalency program. Total student in-state tuition and fees, not including expenses like books or room and board, cost a little under $3,000 for a full-time Missouri Western student per semester.
To help cover these costs, according to the university, about $13.5 million in federally organized student debt was issued for the 2019-2020 academic year. Each subsidized federal loan borrower received a little under $3,600 in loans on average. Clients for unsubsidized federal loans, which are easier to earn but entail higher interest rates, each received about $4,300 on average.
Northwest Missouri State University said it was in the process of producing suitable information about its Financial Aid program, but no specific input was received by publication time. Northwest charges a full-time in-state student just under $4,250 per semester based on total tuition and fees per credit hour.
If Biden’s pledge is realized, individuals with a household income of $125,000 or less per year would qualify, with further forgiveness enabled for those engaged in work for a nonprofit, public service organization, including state and federal employment and the U.S. Armed Forces.
“It’s essentialy an investment by the government to generations of students who are going to enter the workforce and stimulate the economy and things like that,” Peters said. “And of course on paper, for there to be debt forgiveness, that sounds fantastic from the student perspective.”