The St. Joseph School District looks to sponsor competitive football at a younger age in the years to come and has made the first steps toward organizing middle school teams.
The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference is considered the strongest in Missouri, acting as a foundation for one the most competitively intense high school leagues in the region, one in which Central Indians football players consistently struggle. In fall 2019, the Indians lost every game, routinely getting shut out. The COVID-19-truncated 2020 season saw one victory in August against fellow conference underdog, the Ruskin Eagles.
“Since I’ve been here at Central, we’ve definitely been a step or two behind our competition,” said Head Coach Regi Trotter. “I think we’re moving in the right direction, but it is a slow build. And when you have these young men come in and they have to learn the game, as well as the scheme we’re trying to teach them, it slows things down quite a bit.”
Dr. Gabe Edgar, the district’s assistant superintendent, is driving the push for sponsoring middle school football within the district for the benefit of the Indians and also for the Lafayette Irish and the Benton Cardinals, who play in the smaller Midland Empire Conference. As a former football coach, he said he values players acquiring experience at an early age, and for full-contact ball in St. Joseph, there is no avenue for it now.
“I feel like it’s an injustice to the student-athletes,” he said.
When incoming Central freshmen find themselves putting on helmet and pads for the very first time, in this league they are up against a competitive wall: 25 out of 27 conference members have active, full-contact middle school programs. St. Joseph’s best comparison are informal flag football leagues for kids 13 and under.
“I think it’s important for kids to have the opportunity (in middle school),” Edgar said. “And I think they’re missing out on the opportunity ... They’re missing out on two years of a structured football program in which all the other schools are.”
Trotter has little time for feel-good “it’s not all about winning” talk. When one asks young men to invest their hearts, souls and hardly invulnerable bodies in what is by definition a hard, violent sport, there is a need to win some games to generate the motivation and cohesion to achieve the goals of the program.
“Nobody loves to lose,” he said. “You don’t get in this game and hit people in this game to go out and lose. So you really want to learn the right way to win, and the right way to do things, and starting as early as you can really helps benefit that.”
Earlier this month, the district put out a survey for all students in fourth through eighth grade. The elder elementary school students are thought most likely to benefit from a future middle school program, if one is approved, given the time it will take to set it up. According to communications director Eileen Houston-Stewart, by Dec. 15 there had been 754 respondents, 79% of whom indicated “definite” or “probable” interest in signing up for middle school football.
The structure, timing and cost of any program are matters to be determined. Dr. Lara Gilpin, principal of Spring Garden Middle School, affirmed it would be possible to see a combined “St. Joseph middle school team” compete with athletes from more than one school. There’s plenty of promise either way.
“It doesn’t matter what activity it is, really,” she said. “There is a direct correlation with our kids that are actively engaged in some of our extracurricular activities with their academics. I think it is so important on many levels to be involved in activities. It will be another opportunity for our kids.”