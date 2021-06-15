ATCHISON, Kan. — Local educators have faced challenges like none before, yet as they look to classroom careers, teachers in training refuse to be discouraged.

“If I’m a sophomore or a junior in college, and I’ve watched all this happen, I ask, ‘Is education something I really want to get into?’” said Dr. Matthew Ramsey, assistant dean of Benedictine College, who oversees the education program. “Yet, I have not heard that from our students. Now it may be that there are students who are thinking about taking education classes, that haven’t, but primarily our students in the track are just as excited as they were before.”

Missouri Western’s Samantha Moore just completed her junior year student teaching experience at Hosea Elementary School. Many professions entail a degree of on-the-job training, but as a rule, it is not possible to become a teacher without months of supervised experience in the classroom that are completed well before any job becomes available. This dress rehearsal is meant to test a scholar’s ability to not just grasp textbook curricula and organizational ability, but their emotional fitness and capacity to relate to children and to engage them in learning. Moore is training to be a music teacher.

“It was kind of a struggle,” Moore said. “Just because they’re kids, they’re always moving, and they want to talk and have fun and just be kids. And they don’t want to wear their masks all of the time. But I feel like, overall, aside from having to be more distanced, and not getting to as many hands-on activities with instruments, it was just a normal music classroom.”

Moore’s supervising professor at MWSU could not provide direct input at Hosea, so she made videos of her daily work and sent them back. In the course of her conversations with instructors and peer scholars, Moore has become aware that some have been able to adapt easily to the hurdles, and some haven’t. Early retirements are a familiar story. Morale is everything; teachers aren’t in this for the money or the fame. They want to serve, and it’s a matter of remaining confident that they can.

“I’m optimistic, hoping that things overall get better for teachers,” Moore said. “But I am worried that districts will continue to ask more of teachers than sometimes that they can give. It gives me hope knowing that there are still people who are interested in going into education.”

The summer has provided a welcome respite, a time to reflect and prepare for what’s to come.

“It’s encouraging for folks who are thinking about education as a field,” Ramsey said. “Yes, we may have to learn to do some new things, particularly in virtual education, but I think 19, 20, 21 year olds, they’re all digital natives. They know technology in a way I simply don’t. And so they’re even more prepared to enter the classroom just because of who they are.”

Caitlyn Poore of Northwest Missouri State University received her degree in May during one of an unusual series of eight different ceremonies, designed to socially distance the cheering crowd. Everything from that moment points to signs of promise for the fall; it may have been COVID’s curtain call.

“I was definitely nervous that I was going to have to student teach virtually,” Poore said. “Luckily, I didn’t have to. More people are getting the vaccine and things are kind of calming down. One of the questions in my (job) interview was, ‘Will things be basically back to normal?’ And that’s the approach we’re taking.”