Kindness to strangers and inclusion of those who are different can help create great things, as local sixth graders learned Thursday.
Loes Hedge of the St. Joseph NAACP, a former teacher at Edison Elementary, spoke to the sixth grade class where her granddaughter Makayla Brassfield teaches. Presenting lessons from the book "Change Sings: A Children's Anthem," by Amanda Gorman, Hedge spoke to how Black History Month is as much about the future as it is the past. Gorman is best known for reading poetry at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021. At age 22, she is the youngest poet ever to have that honor.
"You, and what's inside you, can cause you to want to change things for the better," Hedge said.
Brassfield said it can be challenging to teach on these subjects today. It's not uncommon for parents to express concerns that the classroom should not be a place for a political message. But social wellness and affirmation is the goal, and in any event, Brassfield said, people who fear what is being taught underestimate the capacity of young minds to form their own perspectives.
"I think that the kids are very receptive to everything that we teach them," she said. "They usually are very engaged and willing to learn. They are resilient."
At the event, kids were divided into small groups with randomly assigned partners so that they would have to work together with someone who is not necessarily like them or doesn't think like they do. Brassfield then tasked them with using gummy candies and toothpicks to construct the tallest possible tower. It happens that each of the towers fell within moments after the end of the activity.
"We learned that it would be better because we would all be working together with different people," said sixth grader Camden Berry. "If we didn't work together, it would be way much more slower, and we wanted to build it as tall as we can."
