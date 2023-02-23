Kindness to strangers and inclusion of those who are different can help create great things, as local sixth graders learned Thursday.

Loes Hedge of the St. Joseph NAACP, a former teacher at Edison Elementary, spoke to the sixth grade class where her granddaughter Makayla Brassfield teaches. Presenting lessons from the book "Change Sings: A Children's Anthem," by Amanda Gorman, Hedge spoke to how Black History Month is as much about the future as it is the past. Gorman is best known for reading poetry at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021. At age 22, she is the youngest poet ever to have that honor.

