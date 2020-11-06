Students at Hillyard Technical Center gathered outside Thursday morning to hear from Jeremy Bout, the founder of Edge Factor.
Edge Factor is a company that uses cinematic storytelling that provides students with the tools and the resources to get them the opportunities they need in their local community.
Bout gave the crowd of high school students a thought-provoking message that highlighted how students can propel themselves to success in the positions they are in now.
“Be in the moment right where you are. Do the best that you can in the situation that you’re in,” Bout said. “From that, you’ll be given much more.”
The company uses a four-step process from inspiration, to exploration, to preparation, to connection. Throughout this process, students can discover careers, industries, postsecondary programs, soft skills, STEAM and local opportunities according to the company’s website.
Bout was able to come speak to over 3,000 students last year at the Civic Arena. Due to current circumstances, students did not get to attend their usual live events such as Manufacturer’s Day or trips to the workplace this year. Thanks to a partnership with Edge Factor, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and others were able to bring Bout back to speak once again.
The effects of COVID-19 presented economic challenges, but Buchanan and Andrew counties have seen their lowest initial unemployment claims since March 2020. Director of Workforce Development of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Kristie Arthur stands by the city as a “manufacturing town,” and says there are a lot of manufacturing jobs available.
With over 250 new job postings on the Chamber of Commerce board, such as engineering, industrial maintenance, welding and more, the opportunities bode well for the city’s economy and allows the partnership with Edge Factor and St. Joseph to work in perfect harmony.
“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in education here right now, and jobs. If you’re going to invest in some training, you’re going to have an opportunity to get that money back and go to work,” said Arthur.
Bout and the Edge Factor tour bus also made a stop to Gray Manufacturing later in the day to do filming for the program.