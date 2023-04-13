Gabe Edgar

Superintendent Gabe Edgar answers questions in July 2022. Appointed in that month as head of the St. Joseph School District, he will continue to serve after the Board of Education's review of his March 26 arrest in a DWI case. 

The St. Joseph Board of Education has decided it will not suspend or terminate Gabe Edgar as superintendent of schools after his March 26 arrest and later charge for driving while intoxicated. 

Board President David Foster announced on Thursday that the board has taken steps to prevent a recurrence of this problem but said he can't discuss what is being done in light of personnel privacy considerations. 

