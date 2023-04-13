The St. Joseph Board of Education has decided it will not suspend or terminate Gabe Edgar as superintendent of schools after his March 26 arrest and later charge for driving while intoxicated.
Board President David Foster announced on Thursday that the board has taken steps to prevent a recurrence of this problem but said he can't discuss what is being done in light of personnel privacy considerations.
"After careful consideration of the allegations against Dr. Edgar, the progress the District has made under Dr. Edgar's leadership, and consideration of many expressions of community support for Dr. Edgar, the Board reaffirms its commitment to moving forward with Dr. Edgar as the Superintendent," Foster said.
"Dr. Edgar has publicly recognized his poor judgment during the events that led to the current allegations and expressed remorse for his conduct," Foster added. "The board does not condone Dr. Edgar's behavior and has taken steps to ensure this issue does not reoccur in compliance with policy and state law."
Beer and basketball
A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol pulled over Edgar's Chevrolet Impala at 6:30 p.m. March 26, and recorded failure to maintain lane as the reason for the stop.
The superintendent, who is identified in court documents by his legal name, Thomas Gabriel Edgar, took a breath analysis test at the scene.
The result was .113% blood alcohol content, according to a statement filed in court by the trooper that, in the trooper's opinion, explains why he had probable cause to arrest Edgar. For an average adult man, that reflects consumption of about 5 beers in the previous hour, according to Alcohol.org, a BAC calculation tool.
"You are likely slurring your words and may have blurred vision," the tool advises, on what .113% BAC means. "You may have obvious problems with body control and balance, and you may be experiencing impairments in your mental capacity. You should not operate a vehicle under any circumstances."
Edgar said in an April 10 statement that he had been watching NCAA March Madness basketball earlier on March 26, drinking beer throughout.
"I am extremely disappointed in myself and the poor judgement that I demonstrated that evening, and for this, I am sorry," he said in the statement.
The trooper handcuffed Edgar and took him to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, where a second breath analysis test occurred. Edgar also donated a blood sample to verify his .113% BAC. That result is not yet public record.
Reached Wednesday by phone, Edgar's attorney, Jim Nadolski, said a discovery process is still underway, and until it is complete, he can't comment on BAC results. Edgar gave his April 10 statement upon learning that the blood sample does show he was over the legal limit of .08% BAC.
On Tuesday, News-Press NOW filed a Missouri Sunshine Law request for the complete arrest report filed by the trooper, the dashboard camera footage from his vehicle, and any body-worn camera footage. Lt. Gerry Callahan of the highway patrol replied, saying a detailed response will take up to 30 business days to complete.
Legal implications
Richard Parks, Buchanan County assistant prosecuting attorney, charged Edgar with a single count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on April 10. Edgar is scheduled for his first appearance in court on May 22, before Judge Rebecca Spencer of the Buchanan County Fifth Judicial Circuit of Missouri.
Should a conviction ensue from this case, the State Board of Education, led by Charlie Shields of St. Joseph, is charged with disciplining teachers, principals and superintendents who run afoul of the law. The Missouri Legislature sets the statute, while the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education interprets the law, creates the rules and enforces them in cases involving the St. Joseph School District, or a peer agency.
"Missouri law (Section 168.071, RSMo) states that the State Board of Education may deny or discipline educator certification if the applicant or certificate holder has “pleaded guilty to or been found guilty of a felony or crime involving moral turpitude under the laws of this state," said Mallory McGowin, DESE spokeswoman.
According to Cornell University, "moral turpitude" is an offense that "disrespects and shocks the public conscience," a "violation of the basic duties owed to fellow man." Nonviolent misdemeanors are normally not covered by this label.
The future
Edgar began his tenure as superintendent on July 1, 2022, and is to serve through June 30, 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.