Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks in October 2022. He plead guilty last week at the Buchanan County Courthouse, to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated on March 26.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The leader of the St. Joseph School District has brought an end to the case against him for a March offense of driving while intoxicated. 

A guilty plea was heard Thursday on behalf of Superintendent Gabe Edgar by Associate Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Spencer at the Buchanan County Courthouse. According to Edgar's attorney, Jim Nadolski, the case is now in final disposition. Edgar will not serve any time in jail for the misdemeanor offense. As a matter of Missouri law, the punishment will be handled as a suspended sentence of up to six months, Nadolski said, akin to probation. 

