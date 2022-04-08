Gabe Edgar offers one big idea about leadership that he's consistently heeded while racking up experience and credentials as a business teacher, school administrator and education professor: Get out of the way.
The newly named St. Joseph superintendent of schools, set to get started July 1 in the shoes of Doug Van Zyl, Edgar previously served for 11 years in a similar role at Marceline R-V School District, population 650 students. There is a common insight to both a small, rural agency like that and the SJSD's much larger enrollment: A superintendent is best able to succeed if, rather than manage individual persons or interests, they define what the outcome should look like and allow the public servants under them to find the best path to success. Edgar has to date worked as SJSD assistant superintendent of business and operations.
"We have a lot of great folks that work for us here," Edgar said. "My management style is just to leave them alone and let them do their jobs, trust they are doing the right things for the right reasons. And if we find that they're not, then we address those issues. But one thing that is a goal of mine is to connect with the community. And I'm going to do everything that I can, as just one leader among many, to establish a new connection with the community of St. Joseph."
Part of that, Edgar explained, is a radical approach to transparency and openness, saying, "I'm not here to hide anything." For starters, that involved detailing that he will take office on a three-year contract with a base salary of $225,000, with a benefits package patterned on that of his predecessor. The Board of Education will conduct thorough annual reviews and consider adjustments based on positive or negative findings. The current seven members voted unanimously for this arrangement. A new board president and vice president shall be elevated by a majority vote of the panel, which will include Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller, victors of the April 5 school board election.
"I would just tell them both, you know, I have an open-door policy. I invite them in anytime," Edgar said. "Board members should not wait until the board meeting. You've got all this stuff just thrown at you in a limited time ... I know that Ms. Garcia has already been in, we met a couple of weeks ago. She asked a lot of great questions in regards to the finances, to the business department, which I think was good preparation for her running, standing up in front of people and answering questions."
Perhaps the most pressing item on the agenda for Edgar and the new board will be the probable, but not yet decided, placement of the 2019 61-cent property tax levy for the benefit of staff and building improvements. The levy sunsets in 2024, but it will be imperative in the SJSD's eyes to get it renewed before then. The timing is a bit awkward, as the county will require an August ballot question to be finalized by no later than May 22, giving Edgar and a new ad hoc committee he oversees just about a month to sort out the details. Yet Edgar is confident this objective will be realized. The SJSD envisions the possibility of a trial-and-error sequence of elections in which a plan voters can trust is gradually developed; August is just the first opportunity one would rather not pass up.
"I understand the community still needs to gain some trust with the new administration or among the upper level of the school district," Edgar said. "Would it be great not to have it? Absolutely, it's easier for budgeting processes. It's just easier all around. For that reason, I look for there to probably be a new sunset."
