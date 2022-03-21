GOWER, Mo. — A grouping of some three dozen protesters appeared Monday night at East Buchanan High School during a governing body meeting to demand a local school counselor be reinstated.
Jenni Busby, who has served since 2007 and became a counselor in 2013, learned on Feb. 22 that she had lost the latter role, effective at the end of the academic year. A community movement to undo this ensued, and its participants expressed their views Monday with signs and silent demonstrations before the Board of Education. The board did not respond, aside from a statement of welcome from the chair. It later met in a closed-door session, as is routine for the discussion of sensitive matters.
“It is our hope with this show tonight that we should show the board that we still stand behind Jenni, and we would like to keep her on as school counselor,” said William Webb, an East Buchanan Elementary father. “As others have said, she does above and beyond what a school counselor has to do. She makes sure of it.”
Busby appears slated to remain employed by the district but in an undefined capacity. According to an email sent to parents, Superintendent John Newell denied a request to place the Busby dispute on the Board of Education’s agenda for its Monday meeting, saying it did not arrive at least five days before the meeting and did not reflect “reasonable particularity,” as required by policy.
Further, Newell wrote, “all staff and student matters are confidential and will not be discussed in an open session of the Board of Education.”
Speaking in place of his wife, as he is not a district employee, Matt Busby said he is frustrated. The circumstances of her removal are a highly sensitive matter of ethics and student health, as well as campus safety, Matt Busby said.
“Regardless, to remove someone with no documentation, who has had nothing but outstanding reviews in years of service, is just unheard of,” he said. “She wanted to escalate this to a higher level, and she was not given that chance.”
Newell pledged to pursue an inquiry in the parental email.
“The district will investigate the concerns you have submitted,” he said. “Please be advised that the concern you have submitted relates to personnel matters, and you will not be provided with a report or further information, as it will contain confidential information about staff and/or students ...”
Principal Josh Barker of East Buchanan Elementary declined to comment.
