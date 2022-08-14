Det. Chelsea Smith

Maj. Trevor Ballard, left, and Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, right, stand next to Det. Chelsea Smith, the new school resource officer at the East Buchanan School District. Smith will oversee the elementary and high school buildings in Gower.

 Submitted photo

The East Buchanan School District has another layer of security this school year with the addition of a second school resource officer.

The district has partnered with Clinton County to provide a full-time school resource officer who will oversee the East Buchanan elementary and high school buildings in Gower. The middle school in Easton has an SRO provided by Buchanan County.

