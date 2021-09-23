The consolidated St. Joseph Early Learning Center is proving to be quite popular among eligible families, prompting some conversations about the future.
As of this month, the campus formerly known as Lake Contrary Elementary School supports 244 children. Many are students who were transferred from the former preschools at Oak Grove Elementary and the Keatley Center.
"Everybody steps up and has done more than their part, gone above and beyond to ensure that not only are the students safe, but they're leaving here with a smile," said Toni Lynn Gardner, coordinator of early childhood programs for the district. "That's all we can ask for, for the kids of our district, that they are happy, they are learning. There are some great people in this building, so I can't thank them enough for stepping up."
Educational screenings, in which a child's needs are assessed, took place Aug. 26 and 27 ahead of the first class day at the early learning center the following week. A number of those screened actually will start class beginning with the second quarter. The first quarter lasts through Friday, Oct. 22.
Gardner, early childhood coordinator, spoke Thursday as to how the consolidated preschool still has plenty of room, but the number of students will grow as more kids in the community turn 3. Screenings are to be conducted on the second Wednesday of each month.
"We have to leave space open," she said. "So we will never be at full capacity because we have students that ... will turn 3, and we are required to provide services to them. They will start at different points in the year."
On Monday, a district committee seemed to operate on a different understanding. Board of Education member Kenneth Reeder stated that he is aware of concerns that a need for more space is on the horizon. Other members indicated they had heard similar ideas.
"This gets back to what I've been saying," said Reeder, who opposed the plan that led to the consolidation of preschools at Lake Contrary. "In order to properly serve some of the poorest families in our area, we need more than one location."
He went on to say that the Keatley Center is under consideration for any future student overflow, but that he supports "conversations" about setting up a new campus somewhere Downtown.
"If they're going to have all the people in one place, it won't work long term," Reeder said in a follow-up interview. "It's too many in one place, and in the most remote, detached place in St. Joe you could possibly get. I mean, Lake Contrary is Lake Contrary."
At the center today, there are 10 "integrated" spaces, which serve both standard developing children and those with certain developmental needs; 5 "title" locations, a reference to Title I funding; and 4 "low incidence" areas, which require the most intense investment of staff and resources to help special-needs children, a growing demand.
Asked via email about the capacity situation at the Lake Contrary campus, Director of Special Programs Michele Thomason offered assurances that there is no current problem. Instead, the district is studying ways to support an all-day preschool program. Currently, kids attend the early learning center from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., then go home. A second group comes from 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. The school district is working to plan out how a longer day might work.
"This doesn't mean we don't aspire to expand programming by location," Thomason said. "In the future, we would like to offer a full-day preschool option, as well as early childhood education in other locations across St. Joseph. However, currently, there is not a need to find a short-term location to house additional ... classrooms."
