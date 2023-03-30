A volunteer conducts screening tests for a prospective preschool student on Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center. The results of the tests will govern eligibility to one of the St. Joseph School District's two early learning centers.
A volunteer conducts screening tests for a prospective preschool student on Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center. The results of the tests will govern eligibility to one of the St. Joseph School District's two early learning centers.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
A volunteer conducts screening tests for a prospective preschool student on Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center. The results of the tests will govern eligibility to one of the St. Joseph School District's two early learning centers.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Lauren Kelly, supervisor of the Parents as Teachers program, speaks on Thursday at the East Hills Shopping Center about early childhood screenings.
Cost-free education is available to families with children ages 3 and 4 who qualify based on their needs, and screenings are happening now.
Thursday marked the first day of spring early childhood developmental screenings, which will be done for five more days over the next week at the East Hills Shopping Center. Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Signage at the mall directs attendees to the right place, but appointments in advance are required via sjsd.info/screenings.
"We just want to help families support their child's learning," said Lauren Kelly, supervisor of the Parents as Teachers program, who helps lead the screenings. "So, when we review the results with their caregivers, we're giving them ideas on ways that they can actually do activities at home to support their child's learning and development."
Belkis Arego and her family recently settled in St. Joseph after migrating from Cuba. Her grandson participated in the screenings on Thursday. As the family does not speak English at home, Argeo said, it's vital that he gets into a preschool program and is placed into an English-speaking classroom from the earliest possible age.
"Of course, we have many goals for what we want our children to learn," Arego said in Spanish. "It's clear that there will be more opportunities for him in this program. So when we heard about it, we wanted to come check it out."
The district has a variety of programs available, which will for the first time be offered at either the Lake Contrary or Mark Twain early learning centers. The screening doesn't determine which building kids go to, as that is going to be determined by where they live, in keeping with a plan that is still in development. Services are to be evenly divided between the two locations with 15 classrooms of varying kinds at each site, although Lake Contrary will be expandable to 19 classrooms to meet future demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.