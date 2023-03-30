Screening

Cost-free education is available to families with children ages 3 and 4 who qualify based on their needs, and screenings are happening now.

Thursday marked the first day of spring early childhood developmental screenings, which will be done for five more days over the next week at the East Hills Shopping Center. Times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Signage at the mall directs attendees to the right place, but appointments in advance are required via sjsd.info/screenings.

