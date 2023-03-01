A student gets ready for picture day at Lake Contrary Early Learning Center. With the expansion of services expected at the new Mark Twain site, screening of the community's youngest children for preschool is growing in importance.
To find their place at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center, each local child goes through a screening process, which families can now sign up for.
Taking place from March 30 to April 5 at the East Hills Mall, screening helps officials decide if children ages 3 and 4 are suited for enrollment. This is growing in importance because the second St. Joseph Early Learning Center is expected to open this summer at the site of Mark Twain Elementary, following its conversion. When all is said and done, 30 classrooms will be open between that site and the current one at Lake Contrary.
"There's some amazing programs that are available here," said Lauren Kelly, supervisor of the St. Joseph ELC Parents as Teachers program. "Head Start can begin to serve children at age 3, and St. Joseph School District Preschool can begin to serve children that are age 4 by Aug. 1 of the current school year. During this opportunity, parents will have the ability to just find out about the different programs and really make the decision about what one is going to be the best fit for their child."
Although about a month remains before screenings begin, with the rapid changes coming to early childhood learning in the community all linked with the Mark Twain expansion, the district is keen to encourage signups now. The sooner it learns how big the preschool class will be, the better, as it goes about hiring the teachers, paraeducators and administrators for the new building. Interested families are encouraged to call 816-671-4009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.