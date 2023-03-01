Girl

A student gets ready for picture day at Lake Contrary Early Learning Center. With the expansion of services expected at the new Mark Twain site, screening of the community's youngest children for preschool is growing in importance. 

To find their place at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center, each local child goes through a screening process, which families can now sign up for.

Taking place from March 30 to April 5 at the East Hills Mall, screening helps officials decide if children ages 3 and 4 are suited for enrollment. This is growing in importance because the second St. Joseph Early Learning Center is expected to open this summer at the site of Mark Twain Elementary, following its conversion. When all is said and done, 30 classrooms will be open between that site and the current one at Lake Contrary.

