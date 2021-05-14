An air of accomplishment and a clear sense of normalcy arrived Friday evening to Bishop LeBlond High School as the Class of 2021 walked for graduation.
Principal Ann Lachowitzer explained before the event at Grace Gymnasium how these 28 new alumni are defined and fortified with "grit by the grace of God." You can't talk about 2021 without commemorating the impact of COVID-19 and the achievements that have happened despite unprecedented challenges.
"I mean, to think about what these kids have been through together, they are that much more prepared to continue together on the path of Christian discipleship," said Lachowitzer, who will step down as principal in light of becoming the first president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership.
Co-Valedictorian Lilyann Gardner said it is remarkable all that has transpired and all the graduating Eagles have been able to do, when they started their senior year — a year many will remember for their entire lives — not even knowing if school would happen as planned.
"I think a lot of my favorite memories have surrounded being able to just come together this year with COVID and everything," Gardner said. "I've grown up with all of these people. I've known them for years, but at the same time, I think we're all excited to start a new chapter in our lives.
Fellow Co-Valedictorian Reese Robertson reflected in her address to her classmates on how the decision to attend LeBlond proved to be critical in reaching her goals, facing the challenges of the last year and expanding her horizons beyond what she thought was possible.
"Your encouragement means the world to me, and I hope I am able to use what you have given to surpass your expectations," she said.
Before walking for the ceremonial presentation of their diplomas, the graduating seniors celebrated the Roman Catholic Mass led by Fr. Jonathan Davis before proceeding to the commencement exercise with Vice Principal Kimberly Huss serving as emcee.
Aside from the valedictorians, the graduates heard from salutatorian Grace Heater. A longtime LeBlond teacher, the revered historian and psychologist Dr. Chris Losson gave the keynote address.
"The family atmosphere is so wonderful here," Gardner said. "And having such a small class allows us to connect really well with each other and communicate and just enjoy all the special moments. It's gonna be bittersweet to move on."
