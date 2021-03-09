Leaders of the St. Joseph School District are pursuing a new plan for elementary and middle schools, leaving the fate of six buildings to be determined.
“A big part of this conversation is about brick and mortar,” Board of Education President Tami Pasley said at a work session this week.
Draft boundary maps and a defined feeder system released at the meeting show how it would conceivably work:
- Hosea and Skaith would form a southern grouping of elementary schools, together with K-5 converted Spring Garden School. These three would feed into Benton “Middle School,” serving grades 6-8.
- Parkway, Carden Park and Mark Twain would form a geographically central grouping of elementary schools for grades K-5. These three would feed into Truman Middle School, serving grades 6-8.
- All Benton and Truman graduates would be fed into the campus at Central High School for grades 9-12.
- In the north, Robidoux School would be converted down to grades K-5, and be paired with four K-5 existing elementary schools: Oak Grove, Edison, Lindbergh and Coleman. All five would feed into Lafayette “Middle School,” serving grades 6-8.
- All Lafayette graduates would be fed into the proposed high school campus at 4802 Mitchell Ave., currently occupied by American Family Insurance Group.
The current feeder structures do not account for the Bode, Bessie Ellison, Eugene Field, Hyde, Pickett and Pershing school buildings. Dr. Doug Van Zyl said the administration has left those aside in consultation with a demographer who drew out draft boundary maps released Monday.
“This is based off the demographer taking a look at capacities within your elementary schools and how you make those puzzles fit,” the superintendent of schools said. “So that you can bring boundaries into alignment to give you the feeder systems that (the board) has asked for.”
Van Zyl affirmed that all schools that end up not part of the feeder system — a decision not yet finalized — would be subject to repurposing or eventual closure.
The timeline on all of this is about three years, contingent on the approval of the $107 million bond scheduled for voter review on Tuesday, April 6. Some events, such as air conditioning and other structural upgrades to schools, would happen sooner than others.
“This vote on April doesn’t close schools,” said Dr. Bryan Green, board member. “We’re not going to close schools (now). Ultimately, that becomes a board decision later on.”
Pasley affirmed what Green said, but clarified that the bond issue is closely tied to the future of the Benton, Lafayette, Central and Truman campuses. She said that Truman is being eyed as an active middle school for the future — more than Bode — because Bode has a number of structural issues and special costs that Truman does not.
“This just shows what the possibilities are,” Van Zyl said. “People have asked us to show what the possibilities would look like. We need to be as up front as we can be ... The real domino that falls on April 6 is on high schools because without that none of the other pieces can happen based off of the bond.”