The name of Highland Community College is seen in 2020 as part of a brick monument on campus in Highland, Kansas. The college agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to take steps to combat racial discrimination.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday it has come to terms with Highland Community College to end a racial unfairness inquiry.
The Civil Rights Division launched the inquiry in January 2022, according to a news release, after widespread allegations that Black students had suffered discriminatory treatment in campus life. The students mostly came from outside the region to the college to play football, basketball and other sports as part of Highland Scotties athletics.
“No college student should have their educational experience marred or disrupted by discrimination based on their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, as quoted in the news release. “Community colleges are an important pathway to four-year institutions and the workforce, and federal law requires that their campuses, programs and activities be equally available to all without regard to race.”
Their complaints centered around alleged mistreatment by campus security, alleged warrantless searches of their dormitories and vehicles, and alleged overly harsh discipline by academic leaders. In some cases, the department said, the Black students ended up being evicted from on-campus housing and/or expelled from the college, on an allegedly discriminatory basis.
The college cooperated throughout the inquiry, the department noted, and had expressed a desire before its conclusion to make positive changes for its students by revising its policies and practices. The settlement requires the college to take a number of corrective steps, including:
— Reform policies on student discipline, campus security, housing and racial harassment.
— Change how complaints of racial discrimination are handled, and assign such complaints to trained employees who understand their responsibilities.
— Ensure that student discipline is handled fair and equitably, including by looking back at discipline data to ensure no discrimination occurs.
— Train campus security on how to deescalate confrontations and on how to avoid coercive means of gathering information.
— Survey the campus culture and ensure Black students can feel safe and welcomed at the college.
— Ensure equitable access to education and activities, regardless of race.
“In furtherance of that commitment, the college worked proactively with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Educational Opportunities Section to identify future benchmarks that will strengthen the college’s policies and procedures,” the college said in a statement. “... The goal for both parties was clear: enhance campus culture for the betterment of the entire community.”
The college declined a request for an interview about the settlement, saying it will have no further comment.
“The justice department is committed to protecting the civil rights of college students across the country to pursue a higher education in a safe, welcoming and discrimination-free environment,” Clarke said.
Per the settlement document, the college agreed to monitor progress on all of its commitments to improve student life, and provide an annual report to the justice department, starting in July 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.