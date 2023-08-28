Highland Community College

The name of Highland Community College is seen in 2020 as part of a brick monument on campus in Highland, Kansas. The college agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to take steps to combat racial discrimination.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday it has come to terms with Highland Community College to end a racial unfairness inquiry.

The Civil Rights Division launched the inquiry in January 2022, according to a news release, after widespread allegations that Black students had suffered discriminatory treatment in campus life. The students mostly came from outside the region to the college to play football, basketball and other sports as part of Highland Scotties athletics.

