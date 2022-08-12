Brian Wiedmer holds up a package of headphones that were donated to him from his Amazon Classroom Wish List. Wiedmer is a middle school social studies teacher at North Andrew and said he is very thankful for the items he’s received this year.
It’s that time of year when teachers are back in their classrooms, getting everything ready for the first day of school. As they begin organizing and putting out supplies, there’s a convenient way for community members to show their support.
Many area teachers are posting their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists on social media, where people can find out what’s still needed and donate an item in just a couple of clicks. North Andrew Elementary School counselor Michelle Proffer said she’s already received some donations in the mail this year.
“It’s nice to get a little something in the mail to let people know they’re thinking about you and your students. It’s like Christmas in July and August,” Proffer said. “It’s a blessing to know that people care about what we do.”
When someone clicks on a teacher’s wish list, it takes them to an Amazon page with a list of requested items for their classroom. The donor can find an item to donate, buy it and the item ships directly to the teacher. It works similarly to a registry, where after someone purchases an item, it disappears from the list. People can donate gifts anonymously or include their name.
Lindy Holt, the North Andrew agriculture instructor and FFA advisor, created the Adopt a Teacher ANDREW County, Missouri Facebook group. Teachers share links to their wish lists and the community can easily find those they want to help.
“Some of the teachers only have two or three things on there, but those two or three things could really make a difference in their classroom,” Holt said.
Donations help educators financially because they typically spend their own money buying supplies and decorations for their classroom. Proffer’s wish list this year consists of lots of books and games to facilitate conversations with students.
“A majority of anything here in my room is something that I purchase just because that’s the way life goes,” Proffer said. “But you want to have these things because you want to be able to support students.”
Holt said when people donate to these wish lists, they’re not only helping teachers. They’re helping students, too.
“It all goes back to benefit the students,” Holt said. “All of the things that they’re buying are for the students to use ... So, if you have a little extra money and you want to treat the public school kids in your area, then that’s a good way to do it.”
Brian Wiedmer is a middle school social studies instructor at North Andrew who also teaches a broadcast class. His wish list consists of practical items like markers and erasers and things students can use in projects, like microphones and recording equipment. He’s already gotten several items on his wish list and said he’s thankful for the donations.
“Just support any way you can … and not just financially, but just show your support to all your educators in whatever you do because teaching is the most important profession, I believe,” Wiedmer said. “We’re setting up for future generations of this country, so always support education no matter what.”
There are many Facebook groups sharing area teacher wish lists, including the SJSD Adopt-A-Teacher group and the Nodaway County Teacher & Staff #ClearTheList group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.