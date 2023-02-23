Students

Problems like Central High School having more than double the enrollment of the city’s two other high schools give rise to reform, starting with how lines are drawn on a map.

To make this happen, the St. Joseph School District will have to spend a lot of time back at the drawing board. In addition to establishing some kind of boundaries between the three high schools, all other school service areas also will have to be redefined. It’s not clear yet if this can be done with incremental changes to the current lines, or if it will be necessary to wipe the slate clean and draw entirely new boundaries between schools. The Facilities Planning Committee, which last met on Feb. 21 and has monthly meetings open to the public at the Troester Media Center, will take the lead.

