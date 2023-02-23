Problems like Central High School having more than double the enrollment of the city’s two other high schools give rise to reform, starting with how lines are drawn on a map.
To make this happen, the St. Joseph School District will have to spend a lot of time back at the drawing board. In addition to establishing some kind of boundaries between the three high schools, all other school service areas also will have to be redefined. It’s not clear yet if this can be done with incremental changes to the current lines, or if it will be necessary to wipe the slate clean and draw entirely new boundaries between schools. The Facilities Planning Committee, which last met on Feb. 21 and has monthly meetings open to the public at the Troester Media Center, will take the lead.
“We need to do the right thing, the ethical thing,” said Jeff Leake. “Put students first, put a plan out there, and then challenge the community to tell us, they need to give a good reason why they can’t send their kids to school with my kids. And then, if there’s something wrong with certain schools, challenge the board and the administration to fix it where there’s no argument why this school is better than that school. I think it’s mostly about image.”
At the most recent committee meeting on Tuesday, Leake, a teacher and coach at Lafayette High School, spoke about the importance of fairness in this process. That has not been done in the past, he argued, with boundaries often governed by arbitrary desires of families to attend one popular school or avoid attending somewhere else.
“At the end of the day, the committee is there for a reason,” said Board of Education President David Foster. “So everyone’s thoughts and concerns need to be heard. And then we factor it all in, we mix it up, and then we carefully start dissecting the details.”
It is clear that open enrollment between high schools, which has produced a situation in which more than 1,600 kids go to Central and less than 800 each attend Benton and Lafayette high schools, needs to be done away with. Exactly how, and when, are open questions.
The process will be directed by Vision Forward, which throughout 2022 helped to identify problems in how local schools are organized and what people want to be changed. Nothing will be done quickly. At the earliest, the new boundaries will be ready for the 2024-25 academic year. The process is subject to what is learned from community feedback.
“I think it’s important that we identify every single student that’s being affected by this change,” Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. “And whenever we talk about changing the district boundaries, we take a look at each one of those individual students and see what makes sense. So we’re going to continue to have meetings on this with principals, with teachers and with community members to come in and just try to talk about it.”
The district wants to establish clean “feeder” lines between elementary, middle and high schools so that as much as possible kids stay together as one class from one building to the next. Middle schools would eventually take on all sixth graders, which is the national norm. It would be necessary to expand middle school capacity to do that, perhaps by constructing a fifth middle school, perhaps by repurposing another building.
Although some sixth graders have been moved to the middle school level locally, 11 elementary buildings still continue to house them. If the board proceeds with its current plan at a meeting Monday, Pershing will become the latest of those 11 to stop teaching sixth grade. The incoming sixth grade class would attend Robidoux Middle School in August, rather than Pershing.
Nothing is official until it is formally voted on by the board, with a vote to occur at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at 3401 Renick St.
