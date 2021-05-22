Students in local public schools have decreased in number by nearly 900 in the last six years, and as far as what comes next, that may be impossible to reverse.
Data reviewed May 17 by the SJSD Finance Committee shows that since the start of the 2015-2016 school year, total student rolls have thinned by more than 7.7%, down to 10,404 by the latest reckoning for the 2020-2021 year. The average overall size of each grade has fallen from more than 867 to about 800.
Dr. Gabe Edgar reviewed some of the factors involved at the meeting.
“There’s a lot of competition within 30 to 40 miles of St. Joseph,” the assistant superintendent of business and operations said. “And this is not something that is specific to St. Joe, because, honestly, north of (Interstate) 70, some 90% of (schools) are declining in enrollment. So, it’s an ‘in general’ deal.”
A seemingly inexorable diagonal line can be drawn between data points. It may be possible to slow the decrease, but recovery to past heights is not considered realistic. The impact hurts. According to Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, each single reduction in headcount represents a funding loss of $6,375. Some $5.58 million has been lost in this mechanism to date.
“People are waiting longer to have kids and they’re not having as many kids,” Van Zyl explained. “That’s part of what we’ve pointed out as part of the decline as well.”
Tami Pasley, the school board president, reiterated how much of what has transpired owes to families physically leaving district boundaries. They have committed to that move.
“They’re not moving back just because we make a change with the school district,” she said. “They’ve made a move. And it’s to do with their work or the choice of where they live, moving to a district south of us, and they’re probably not going to move back. And that’s the sad part.”
The finance committee discussions happened with Kenneth Reeder as chairman, a representation of how the board has adapted to voters’ decisions on April 6. In that election, they broadly rejected the status quo and the last long-term plan for the makeup of the district. Reeder took office on April 19, along with LaTonya Williams and David Foster, and was named finance chairman at a reorganization meeting.
Questions for Reeder, Foster and Williams about their individual input on what the board has been discussing have obtained no direct answer. Reeder did not answer his phone, Williams said she was not available and Foster said it is not up to him to discuss the issue with members of the media.
“Hey, I’d love to talk, but I’m told it’s against board policy,” Foster said, advising questions ought to be addressed to Pasley.
Discussion about the impact of lower enrollment continued on May 18 at a meeting of the facilities planning committee. It is from here that the new discussion of how many buildings the district will maintain, and for what purposes, begins. Van Zyl characterized the scope of the committee’s work, in tandem with that of the administration, in light of the enrollment decrease and associated funding loss.
“You have a finite amount of dollars that come in,” he said. “It’s hard to pay teachers more if you’re spreading thinner slices of the pie over more people. And so being more efficient in this is one of the things we’re tasked to try to do.”
In her own comments at the facilities planning committee, board member Lori Witham concurred with Van Zyl.
“And when we have to transfer (budget) funds from Fund No. 1, which pays for people, and put it into Fund No. 4, to pay for buildings, then that’s money that’s not there to pay our people,” she said.
Pasley explained how that relates to both staff and, more importantly, students and their welfare.
“Yes, we’re talking about salaries and benefits, but we’re also talking about our students,” she said. “That’s the main focus of how much money are we losing, in what we could put into our students, because we’re not being efficient otherwise.”
