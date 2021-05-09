Summer school will be back in session this year in St. Joseph with a few changes from the past.
Bethany Clark, director of elementary education with the St. Joseph School District, said there will be different ways to attend summer school this year.
“You can enroll in virtual or face-to-face through the first week of summer school. However, we’re asking families to enroll as soon as possible so we can guarantee to have the materials ready or shipped to their home if they’re going to do virtual,” Clark said.
Summer school starts on Wednesday, June 2, and ends on Thursday, July 1, Clark said.
“The elementary summer school schedule is 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and the middle school summer schedule is 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.,” Clark said. “The high school summer option is all virtual.”
Clark said summer school started as an intervention model for children who needed extra instruction, but today’s instruction can be beneficial for all students.
“We like to keep kids in routine. It’s a safe place for them, we provide breakfast and lunch,” Clark said. “It helps families out with childcare if they need it while providing them with excellent learning opportunities in technology and science as well as reading and math.”
There also will be an incentive for students to attend, Clark said.
“We’re offering $100 if you have 100% attendance, $75 if you miss one day and $50 if you miss two days,” Clark said. “(This) is an effort to get as many kids to summer school as we can because we want to see all our kids in summer school.”
Transportation will be provided for summer school at every location in the district.
As of May 7, 2,954 students K-12 have signed up for summer school.
Enrollment forms can be found at the St. Joseph School District’s website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/, under the summer school tab.
