Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, speaks alongside St. Joseph Board of Education Vice President Kenneth Reeder, right, during a meeting of the school district’s governing body on Monday at the Troester Media Center.
A gap of up to $7.4 million exists in the St. Joseph School District budget that takes effect July 1, and local educators must spend time whittling that down.
Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, the business and operations leader, explained the situation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Downward pressures on revenue are the primary factor, as the State of Missouri will be awarding less money on account of enrollment decreasing. There are also ongoing problems with average daily attendance. All together, just over $138.78 million in expenses is projected to outrun about $131.30 million in revenue. Viewed another way, the district is sure it has enough money to cover 94.6% of its costs.
Budget cuts may be necessary to realize 100% coverage. A tax increase could stave off the need for cuts, as could other factors. The budget anticipates the future, it does not necessarily describe the future as it definitively will be. The district will set its tax rate for the year in August, after consulting with its outside financial adviser, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis, Missouri.
In part, the gap is owed to conservative planning. The budget assumes that local properties will increase by about 1% in value during the fiscal year, between July 1 and June 30, 2024. Last year, Buchanan County actually recorded a 4.4% increase in assessed value for properties that are taxed on behalf of the district. A repeat of that increase would generate more tax revenue and help close the gap. The collection rate is good; some 98% of people who owe property tax in the district have paid up in the last year, sustaining a positive trend.
For now, the district is being permitted to claim its enrollment is equivalent to the Fiscal Year 2020 number of about 11,000, not the current figure of 10,295. That means the district is avoiding a further $5.4 million state funding loss, because the state pays money for each student enrolled. The FY 2020-related giving of grace was meant to avoid punishing districts for losing students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The grace period will last at least until Fiscal Year 2025, which starts July 1, 2024.
