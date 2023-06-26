Gabe Edgar Kenny Reeder

Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, speaks alongside St. Joseph Board of Education Vice President Kenneth Reeder, right, during a meeting of the school district’s governing body on Monday at the Troester Media Center.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

A gap of up to $7.4 million exists in the St. Joseph School District budget that takes effect July 1, and local educators must spend time whittling that down.

Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, the business and operations leader, explained the situation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Downward pressures on revenue are the primary factor, as the State of Missouri will be awarding less money on account of enrollment decreasing. There are also ongoing problems with average daily attendance. All together, just over $138.78 million in expenses is projected to outrun about $131.30 million in revenue. Viewed another way, the district is sure it has enough money to cover 94.6% of its costs.

