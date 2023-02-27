School District placeholder

A St. Joseph School District sign is shown at the SJSD Headquarters building.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

It's no secret that the St. Joseph School District's attendance figures leave much to be desired.

John Schlange doesn't need any reminding. He sees it every day when he encounters students or parents and asks a simple question: Why isn't this kid in school?

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.