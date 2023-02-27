It's no secret that the St. Joseph School District's attendance figures leave much to be desired.
John Schlange doesn't need any reminding. He sees it every day when he encounters students or parents and asks a simple question: Why isn't this kid in school?
"It seems like it's gotten a little too easy to not send your kid to school," Schlange, an attendance interventionist at Central High School, said during a meeting on the issue Monday morning.
Schlange attended a meeting at the Buchanan County Courthouse with top school district and county officials, including the prosecutor and chief juvenile officer, to find a broader community approach to reversing a post-pandemic trend of chronic absenteeism. School district attendance was 77% in December, well short of the 90% that the district aimed for before the pandemic.
The only school above 90% was Gene Field Elementary.
"We're kind of at a loss right now," said Gabe Edgar, the school superintendent, at the start of the meeting.
It was more of a roundtable discussion than a meeting with a clear agenda and plan for action, but those in the room agreed on a need for closer collaboration with the prosecutor and juvenile office as well as earlier intervention for those who are absent regularly.
Some of the suggestions included making referrals to the juvenile or prosecutor's office after fewer unverified absences and finding money for a position in those offices that could focus solely on addressing attendance issues.
There was a feeling that parents would respond to an encounter with someone outside the school district. Parents used to receive letters notifying them of compulsory attendance requirements and the possibility of criminal action, but that stopped in the last couple of years after Dwight Scroggins left office as prosecutor.
As it stands now, the entire community has a stake in the issue because students with poor attendance habits often transfer those habits to the local workforce as adults.
"Attendance is absolutely a community issue," Schlange said. "It becomes imperative that everyone works together to improve student attendance. Thatleadsto graduation and employment in St. Joseph."
