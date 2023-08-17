Kendra Lau

Parents can be jailed for failing to get their kids to class, a court ruling this week affirms, and local education leaders say they are ready for that.

The Missouri Supreme Court held this week that the section of state law that calls for attending school on a “regular basis” means children must attend class every day it is in session unless excused. Attendance is figured on an hour-by-hour basis, and so truancy punishment is possible if children too often show up late, or leave early.

Munchkin3

So are we now supposed to send a sick child to school because the big bad city will lock you up or fine you? Is this the USA?

