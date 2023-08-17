Parents can be jailed for failing to get their kids to class, a court ruling this week affirms, and local education leaders say they are ready for that.
The Missouri Supreme Court held this week that the section of state law that calls for attending school on a “regular basis” means children must attend class every day it is in session unless excused. Attendance is figured on an hour-by-hour basis, and so truancy punishment is possible if children too often show up late, or leave early.
Judge Robin Ransom, writing for a unanimous panel in State of Missouri v. Williams and LaRue, said the two parents in that case (and all others in Missouri) must either follow that standard or face the punishment provided by law — up to 15 days of incarceration and/or a fine of up to $700.
“Evidence existed to support the inference that each parent knowingly failed to cause their child to attend school on a regular basis,” Ransom wrote. She defined a pattern of non-attendance and non-communication as a crucial factor in determining that a parent knew their child wasn’t going to school, and did nothing.
Although a child can be truant from just one unexcused absence, what happens over time is the practical factor. The St. Joseph School District, like most of its peers, considers students making nine in every 10 scheduled hours to be satisfactory. The truancy prosecution process begins at the district level, in the case of students enrolled in a public school. The Buchanan County prosecutor won’t bring a case, which would be a Class C misdemeanor, unless the superintendent formally asks.
“The big thing is going to be communication with the school,” said Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson. “Parents need to be in touch with the school if something happens. Their focus is going to be on unexcused absences. We all have children that are sick, we all have children that have appointments. But it’s the unexcused absences that are going to be their focus.”
If worse comes to worst, Davidson will employ the services of a newly hired diversion officer. This person’s job is, in part, to handle families with truant students who won’t respond to inquiries about the reasons why. If the parents in question admit they’ve done wrong, they can enter a supervised program where they will avoid prosecution — and any possibility of time in jail — if the problem stops.
“I think once they hear from us, they realize that, ‘Yes, I have not been taking this seriously and I need to. I need to get my child up, get my child to school.’ And if we can make a difference in those children’s lives and see that they get an education, it is very worthwhile,” Davidson said.
Only about 79% of St. Joseph public students met the satisfactory standard in the 2022-2023 year. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education expects districts to have at least 80% of their pupils satisfactorily attending class.
Kids being present in class is considered a fundamental part of learning. The district — like many of its peers — learned the hard way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that, for most kids, if they don’t go to school in person every day, they will fall behind.
Kendra Lau, the St. Joseph School District’s director of school improvement, has made it clear she is losing her patience with some parents. The district employs attendance interventionists. When children stop showing up, an interventionist may call their home, or make an in-person visit, to find out why and offer help as needed. Sometimes, nobody responds or parents will promise to do better, only for no real improvement to occur. It is here where law enforcement has a role, Lau said.
“We need parents to better understand that kids need to be in school,” Lau said. “It’s not really an option ... We’re connecting with families, we’re partnering with families, and at the same time, we also have to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘We need your kids in school.’”
Lau emphasized that she knows Davidson’s office is very busy with prosecuting crimes of a graver nature than truancy. For the sake of patience and compassion, the district is not inclined to adopt hasty punishment, and it wouldn’t be able to press charges in each truancy case anyway — that would gum up the works. A carrot and stick approach is due.
The carrot is the Strive for 5 program: Students are challenged not to miss more than five class days unexcused over the whole 2023-2024 school year. They will be celebrated if they meet that goal.
The stick is prosecution, starting with a truancy warning mailed on Davidson’s letterhead. Once the letter is delivered, parents have 10 days to explain what is going on, and if they do not, the prosecutor will move forward with potential truancy charges.
“Sometimes parents are not listening to us but they tend to listen to a prosecutor,” Lau said. “When we see kids missing more than five days, that is a red flag. And so, at that point, we would not think it unreasonable to have a letter sent from the prosecuting attorney’s office.”
For the entire population of each school, under the Strive for 5 plan, the district will try to make classes more engaging so kids want to show up. It will try to help all students understand why not showing up is bad. It will monitor chronic absence data. It will recognize those who improve bad attendance. And it will alleviate, where it can, barriers to good attendance. Where a family lacks for a car to take kids to school once they miss the bus, a district van can go get them.
For students who miss 10% to 19% of their scheduled hours, personalized outreach will occur, and an action plan using resources like that backup van can be created. The district will try to establish mentors for those kids, so someone they care about can guide them to the right path. For students who miss 20% or more of their scheduled hours, legal intervention will be likely.
