The St. Joseph School District is in good compliance with what Missouri regulators desire across 17 categories of surveys and internal data.

The figures are measured as part of a Missouri Schools Improvement Program update presented this week by Kendra Lau, director of school improvement. A total of 14 out of 17 "Strategic Objectives & Organization Goals" are considered on track, one is considered an area of concern, and one is considered to be an unmet goal that is unlikely to be realized. A 17th goal is not coded because work on it has not commenced; it pertains to technology services that are still in development.

