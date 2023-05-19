The St. Joseph School District is in good compliance with what Missouri regulators desire across 17 categories of surveys and internal data.
The figures are measured as part of a Missouri Schools Improvement Program update presented this week by Kendra Lau, director of school improvement. A total of 14 out of 17 "Strategic Objectives & Organization Goals" are considered on track, one is considered an area of concern, and one is considered to be an unmet goal that is unlikely to be realized. A 17th goal is not coded because work on it has not commenced; it pertains to technology services that are still in development.
The goals have been established since June 2022 in keeping with what the district considers its measures of success. The district's official mission statement is "Preparing students for success in a complex and changing world."
"What we have found is that the St. Joseph School District's mission and vision, even though we've posted it everywhere, is something that folks are not easily remembering," Lau said. "So that's going to be a topic of conversation."
An example of an "on track" category is "The SJSD (Board of Education) and SJSD administration will enforce all policies related to legal and professional ethics equitably," scored at 75%.
The area of concern, scored at 59%, was "Partner with strong universities and nonprofit organizations to build a predictable pipeline of diverse, highly skilled new employees." The unmet goal, the lone "0" to appear on the new data, reflects a lack of success in "hiring additional staff members, approximately six to nine each year, to reduce classroom size and add supports."
"It does not appear that they're going to be able to meet that goal at this time," Lau said. "So, that was a critical area. That's why I like this program, because it just highlights the areas that are critical in terms of your Comprehensive School Improvement Program, and it doesn't let you forget what you promised."
The plan is referred to as MSIP-6 because it is the sixth evolution of such measurements, the first having occurred in 1991. All of the data becomes particularly important starting in August, because 2023-24 will be the first year in which MSIP-6 points are awarded for potential changes in accreditation. In a "pilot program" that applied to the 2021-22 year, the district scored about 67% of points available.
In efforts led by Lau, the district is striving to improve and understand how well that's going while it remains in the pilot program. When the training wheels are taken off for the 2023-2024 year, a score of at least 70% will be needed to retain full accreditation. Partial accreditation, reflecting a score of between 50% and 70%, could mean higher scrutiny of the district. Loss of accreditation, for districts that score below 50%, would herald a state intervention.
