District may help purchase new police cars
St. Joseph School District school resource officers drive some of the oldest, most worn-down police vehicles available, and a plan to replace them is in the works.

Chief Paul Luster of the St. Joseph Police Department came to the St. Joseph Board of Education's finance committee meeting on Friday to discuss the state of the patrol cars assigned to the school resource officers. Since his appointment as chief in May, Luster said, it's become clear that the sooner new vehicles are purchased, the better. He has been in conversation with Robert Sigrist and Shannon Nolte, among other district leaders, about how the school resource officer contract can be updated to help cover this cost.

