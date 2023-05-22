Edgar Reeder

After a year of success with seven guest educators from the Philippines, local schools will soon welcome about 30 more from there and elsewhere.

The St. Joseph Board of Education signed off on the continued use of a placement agency that seeks out people who are qualified to teach various grades. The agency recruits them, obtains work visas for them, arranges for their travel to the United States and coordinates with host districts on job duties and training. The district has several tasks to complete with each new hire, but finds the investment of time and resources worth it, board members heard. That’s because of chronic teacher shortages across the country. Many new hires are brand new to the field, or have limited experience. The people coming from overseas can include skilled veterans.

