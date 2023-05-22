Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, left, and St. Joseph Board of Education member Rick Gehring, right, review documents on Monday during the school district’s monthly meeting of its governing body at the Troester Media Center.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, and Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder, right, confer on Monday during the monthly meeting of the St. Joseph Board of Education at the Troester Media Center.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Superintendent Gabe Edgar, left, and Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder, right, confer on Monday during the monthly meeting of the St. Joseph Board of Education at the Troester Media Center.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, left, and St. Joseph Board of Education member Rick Gehring, right, review documents on Monday during the school district’s monthly meeting of its governing body at the Troester Media Center.
After a year of success with seven guest educators from the Philippines, local schools will soon welcome about 30 more from there and elsewhere.
The St. Joseph Board of Education signed off on the continued use of a placement agency that seeks out people who are qualified to teach various grades. The agency recruits them, obtains work visas for them, arranges for their travel to the United States and coordinates with host districts on job duties and training. The district has several tasks to complete with each new hire, but finds the investment of time and resources worth it, board members heard. That’s because of chronic teacher shortages across the country. Many new hires are brand new to the field, or have limited experience. The people coming from overseas can include skilled veterans.
“I think we have a pretty good road map set up for them,” said Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, who is in charge of human resources, in comments to the board. “Just to be real honest, it’s going to be a work in progress. It’s going to be the first time we’ve had this number of international teachers, so we’ll learn and grow as we go.”
It falls to the district to prepare the teachers for culture shock. English language competency is part of the recruitment process, but they may need help with idioms and context-sensitive conversations. Teachers from foreign lands are often accustomed to a strictly disciplined classroom, and they may need training on how to work with children who struggle with attentiveness and organization. That training and other onboarding concerns fall to Stacia Studer, director of curriculum, and her staff. She will be working with the new teachers this summer, so they are ready on Aug. 21, the scheduled first day of school for the 2023-2024 academic year.
“Some of our teachers that were international last year, well, this year they got their feet underneath them,” Studer said. “And so this year they feel better supported, and they kind of understand the world of teaching here in the United States.”
The majority of the arrivals are single adults, but some have a spouse and/or children who temporarily remain in the home country. Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, head of academic services, said Monday that some of the Philippine teachers who have been here are contemplating the purchase of a home, and one expects their spouse to arrive soon. The teachers are paid in dollars according to the district’s salary schedule, which is based primarily on each teacher’s education, and years of experience. The minimum salary is $38,700 effective July 1. The bachelor’s degree schedule tops out at around $53,000.
Information about the compensation for the recruiting agency was not immediately available on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.