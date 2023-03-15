This image shows the Access and Opportunity Index results. Across 12 categories, 21 schools are color coded based on how they did. Red is the worst result, yellow is the second-worst, green indicates a satisfactory result, light blue indicates a good result, and dark blue indicates a very good result.
Isaura Garcia, member of the St. Joseph Board of Education, speaks Wednesday at News-Press NOW about the district's Access and Opportunity Index. That is an internal review of 21 schools along 12 subjects.
Members of the MSIP-6 Ad Hoc Committee confer on Wednesday at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
An internal review of local schools points to student feelings of belonging, among other topics.
Kendra Lau, director of school improvement, coined the term "LEGO graph" for reference to the Access and Opportunity Index, an internal review of 21 schools across 12 categories, on Wednesday. Each of the categories is labeled red, yellow, green, sky blue or blue, in order of worst result to best result, based on student surveys and other St. Joseph School District data.
"This is not new; some school districts have this," Lau said. "But at the same time, we don't, and we haven't. And so, how can we utilize this approach to letting the data give visibility to inequities, so that we can make improvements? It's not anecdotal stories — this isn't happening here, or this isn't happening there — it really is using the data in a way that really gives visibility to areas of concern. And, how we can go and support it."
Lau presented the data to the MSIP-6 Ad Hoc Committee at the Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary. Altogether, the index provides a percentage for how many points the school earned out of the total available. Hyde Elementary did the best, with a score of 76%. Lafayette High School did the worst, with a score of 30%. Truman Middle School is close to the mean at 48% (the average result was 51.48%).
Eight of the 21 schools did not get at least a "green" result on the category of "I feel like I belong at my school," taken from student surveys. Board of Education member Isaura Garcia, who chairs the committee, said this is concerning.
"What really stood out to me is, kids don't feel like they belong in our district, and that should not be the case," she said. "Because if you don't feel like you belong, and you don't have that connection, and that relationship built with the student, then there is a lot of misunderstandings that can happen and the kid won't want to really even learn."
Two categories were reserved for the high school level, and reference achievement gaps within the rate at which students drop out and the rate at which students graduate. Within these categories, Benton High School alone achieved a "sky blue" result for earning almost all of the points available. Central and Lafayette high schools reported "red" results.
Benton achieved a 47% score overall, comparable with 50% for Central, and the aforementioned 30% score for Lafayette. All high schools scored a "red" result on attendance, which has been a problem districtwide. Only Hosea Elementary achieved the best possible "blue" color code for attendance; it earned a total score of 68%.
