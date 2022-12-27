A sign featuring the logo of the St. Joseph School District is seen at the Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary. Placed near door No. 5 on the building, it indicates where to go for families wanting to enroll their children.
Shannon Nolte, director of student services for the St. Joseph School District, speaks on Wednesday at the district's Administration Building, where all families soon will be sent for enrollment and other new student procedures.
A sign featuring the logo of the St. Joseph School District is seen at the Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary. Placed near door No. 5 on the building, it indicates where to go for families wanting to enroll their children.
A sign featuring the logo of the St. Joseph School District is seen at the Administration Building, formerly Noyes Elementary. Placed near door No. 5 on the building, it indicates where to go for families wanting to enroll their children.
Shannon Nolte, director of student services for the St. Joseph School District, speaks on Wednesday at the district's Administration Building, where all families soon will be sent for enrollment and other new student procedures.
Come January, every family new to the St. Joseph School District will be sent in the same direction to get their kids enrolled.
In any given academic year, up to 600 children in various grades are placed into a local public school for the first time, and up until now, most parents have reported to their assigned school building to do the paperwork. Although this option will be allowed in cases of transportation or other hardship, the St. Joseph School District aims for all roads to lead to Noyes in the future.
To that end, door No. 5 on the Administration Building's eastern side will serve as the Enrollment Center entrance at 1415 N. 26th St., and workers have installed a high-profile sign to direct people on the brick wall nearby the door.
"You show up at one spot, we give you everything you need, all the information you need, you get all the registration done," said Shannon Nolte, director of student services. "One of the parts of that has been the online registration, which is new for some people and challenging for some people to navigate through that process on their own. Finding people in the buildings to help them was an issue. We just wanted them to have one spot where they could take care of those things."
A new administrative assistant will be hired at the rate of $16 per hour to manage this center, with support from a colleague who already is on staff. Both report to Nolte while working on the 260-day calendar, meaning they will be working 12 months per year but there will be various times when the center is closed, such as during the holidays.
Among the qualifications sought in the assistant is the ability to speak multiple languages, and that is because many of the district's newest families have been speakers of Spanish and Chuukese. The latter is the third-most commonly spoken language in the community after English and Spanish. Native speakers typically hail from the Federated States of Micronesia, located in the Pacific Ocean, citizens of which may readily immigrate here because of their country's historic ties to the U.S.
"That secretary or that front person, that's a gateway," Nolte said. "And we want to make sure that's a positive gateway. And this is just one more avenue in which we can make sure that new families feel welcomed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.