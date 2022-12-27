Sign

Come January, every family new to the St. Joseph School District will be sent in the same direction to get their kids enrolled.

In any given academic year, up to 600 children in various grades are placed into a local public school for the first time, and up until now, most parents have reported to their assigned school building to do the paperwork. Although this option will be allowed in cases of transportation or other hardship, the St. Joseph School District aims for all roads to lead to Noyes in the future.

