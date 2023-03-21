Daixty Torres-Gonzalez, a Bode Middle School seventh grader, speaks on Tuesday. She said her brother did not have a good experience at Lafayette High School. She aims to attend Central High School, though Lafayette is closer to her home.
Brandy Riley, a Robidoux Middle School mother, speaks on Tuesday. Riley’s sixth grade son is struggling as school, she said, and it seems to her that students do not get enough individualized attention to correct this, for lack of resources.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Brandy Riley aims to be a social worker and do what she can with her own time and effort to make education in St. Joseph better, but it’s clear to her, she said, that districtwide change is needed.
“I feel like they should be better advocates for students, individually,” Riley said. “I feel like all of the teachers really care, but I don’t feel like they’re given the resources to help kids out individually.”
Riley, a Robidoux Middle School mother, spoke in reaction to the Access and Opportunity Index. Internal district data and student surveys caused 52% of available points on this index to be awarded to Robidoux. That may sound not so great, though Robidoux had the highest score among the four middle schools.
The school, along with seven others out of the 21 surveyed, received a “red” result for attendance, reflecting 0 points earned. And, most Robidoux students surveyed said they do not agree with the statement, “This school is a good place for me.” Behind Robidoux’s 52% mark, Spring Garden and Truman middle schools received 48%, while Bode Middle School received 42%.
Figures also are in for the next level of education. Central High School received the best mark at 50% of earnable points. Benton High School received 47% of the points at hand. Lafayette High School got 30%, the lowest grade among the 21 given. All three high schools received 0 points for attendance.
Daixty Torres-Gonzalez, a Bode seventh grader, said she has listened well to what’s been said already about showing up to class.
“I think it’s good for you to be at school on time and on every single day,” she said. “Because, if you’re not, you have to go summer school ... For people who have missed a lot of days, they want some free time for when the school ends. They’re not going to have that opportunity.”
She and her family have done their own fact-finding on what class environment is best for her. That’s part of the reason why she goes to Bode now, and intends to go to Central when the time comes, she said, although Lafayette is significantly closer to her North End house.
Despite Bode’s 42% grade, student surveys affirmed the statements, “I feel like I belong at my school,” and “This school is a good place for me.”
“I think that’s true,” Torres-Gonzalez said. “I feel like Bode is better ... So, yeah, most students go to Bode and Central. So, that’s what I think.”
To make students feel well placed at all buildings, Riley said, the district will have to invest more in individual needs. More staff, like attendance interventionists, will have to be hired to run down the cause of each student’s doubts in the value of showing up.
St. Joseph parents, Riley said, are in need of more resources and guidance to confront challenges like bullying, drug use, malnutrition and domestic violence, all of which are linked with poverty.
“I know that Robidoux has family nights. We went, and there was like three other families there,” she said. “They didn’t have a lot of things that bigger schools in bigger cities have to offer families, but at least they tried. I feel like participation in this town is lacking.”
