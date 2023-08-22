Kids

St. Joseph public schools will dismiss early on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday amid excessive heat warnings for the area.

The district announced on social media that the extreme heat forecast for much of this week means all high schools will be in session from 7:25 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. only. Middle schools will be in session from 7:35 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Elementary school schedules differ, but all will be out of class by 1:15 p.m. The district said each parent has been contacted via the district's Student Services office for instructions on how to track where their bus is and how pickup/drop-off times are different. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

