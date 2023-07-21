District aims to tighten its belt just so

Kevin Greischar, the principal K-12 architect for DLR Group of Overland Park, Kansas, speaks on Tuesday alongside St. Joseph Board of Education member David Foster during a committee meeting on facilities planning.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks on Thursday at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building.
In light of regional population loss, a probable future with fewer students and fewer schools is prompting St. Joseph School District contingency planning.
The plans assume that the district will, within the next five years, operate with a student population of about 9,500. There are about 10,300 enrolled now, down from highs of nearly 11,000, about 10 years ago. Schools throughout the region are experiencing similar trends, as families have migrated to Kansas City, among other factors.
"It's cyclical, it's societal, it's something that has happened all over the state of Missouri, all over the country," Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. "I would challenge you to go find school districts north of I-70 that have grown at all."
In the hypothetical scenario of 9,500 enrollment, the district would seek to operate with 20 K-12 buildings. It has had 22 buildings that welcome K-12 students each day for normal classes. Recently, Mark Twain School has been converted to a pre-kindergarten Early Learning Center. Webster Learning Center is being converted to the Webster Alternative School, in time for the 2023-2024 year. It is reserved for 100-150 students who are temporarily placed there for bad behavior. The first day of school is Aug. 21.
Edgar said that it is not yet clear that significant enrollment drops will occur from this point. After all, the district did not lose ground ahead of the 2022-2023 year, which concluded on May 25.
"We are optimistic, in that in the last year, we did not decline," he said. "I think a lot of it has to do with population move-in, and population move-out, right? There are sectors of the community or sectors of our population that have grown over the last couple of years. So, do I think we'll decline? Yes. Do I think we'll decline in the manner where it's going to be something that you hit the panic button on? No."
To adapt to enrollment loss, the district could stop operations at one current elementary school (there are 13 now) and one current middle school (there are 4 now). Facilities Planning Committee members heard on Tuesday that either Truman Middle School or Bode Middle School could be closed as part of these steps, with Bode the more likely candidate.
This would establish a clean "feeder" system in which each middle school has 3-4 elementaries serving grades K-6 tied into it, before grades 7 and 8 are taught at the middle school level, and all eighth graders stay together as they go on to either Benton, Lafayette or Central High School. Open enrollment between high schools would likely go away as part of this change.
No elementary school closure candidate has yet been specified, and the time at which everything would happen is also a matter to be determined. However, the district plans to hold a Board of Education vote on re-drawing school boundaries in December, and district leaders have said they would like to accomplish as many of these reforms at one time as they can.
