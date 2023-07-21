District aims to tighten its belt just so
In light of regional population loss, a probable future with fewer students and fewer schools is prompting St. Joseph School District contingency planning.

The plans assume that the district will, within the next five years, operate with a student population of about 9,500. There are about 10,300 enrolled now, down from highs of nearly 11,000, about 10 years ago. Schools throughout the region are experiencing similar trends, as families have migrated to Kansas City, among other factors. 

