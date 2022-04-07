The Missouri House of Representatives has advanced a budget that contains a provision for boosting pay for educators statewide, but not quite to the level previously sought by Gov. Mike Parson.
Acting on its nearly $47 billion budget, the lower chamber of the legislature voted Thursday 96-41 on House Bill 3002. That split fell largely along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. Within its provisions is a line item worth nearly $37.5 million to revive a program known as Career Ladder, funding for which lapsed some years ago. That keys a cost-sharing split of 60-40, meaning the state pays 40% costs, on behalf of school districts. The goal is to pay extra money to educators, who often work with students outside of school hours, in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 per school year.
The Missouri Senate, in a process steered by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, will adjust the budget extensively. It is possible that the final product will look nothing like HB 3002 as passed Thursday. HB 3002 as it is today is a signpost to the future.
"I understand that the House did back away from increasing the base pay that the governor included in his budget recommendation," Hegeman said. "I think the Senate will take a look at that. I don't know that we'll go with the House's proposal."
In its present form, HB 3002 does not meet Parson's stated goal of ensuring every teacher makes no less than $38,000 per year. The governor's fellow Republicans generally say they want to meet that mark. The impact in the city would be somewhat limited; the St. Joseph School District's minimum teacher pay is $37,200.
The split means 60% of the Career Ladder money must come from the local level, but the state shall cover the remaining 40%. School districts will be permitted to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds as authorized by laws passed over the last two years by the U.S. Congress to cover their 60% share in the first year. Thereafter, barring further federal aid, the 60% share becomes an entirely local burden.
"I think Career Ladder is a good way to address the issue of teacher salaries so that they can give our teachers the support they'll use to help our students reach the best outcomes," said Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, a member of the House Budget Committee. "I think we still need to find a way to raise minimum teacher salaries. Some smaller districts have expressed concern about their ability to cover that. This is a good first step."
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, said he has heard concerns from regional districts that local school revenues will struggle to cover the cost of a $38,000 statewide minimum teacher salary. The current statewide minimum is $25,000.
"I feel that the Budget Committee adopted a good process," he said. "I had many rural school districts contact me and ask me not to increase the teacher pay (to $38,000) in that fashion, because it was not sustainable. In lieu of that, we funded again the Career Ladder program. We'll send that over to the Senate and we'll see what the Senate sends back to us, then go from there."
