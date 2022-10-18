Vision Forward participants gathered Monday evening to put the finishing touches on its set of defining goals for the future of the St. Joseph School District.
The Vision Forward initiative began nearly a year ago, and at each session, participants have worked to put together an action plan to present to the St. Joseph Board of Education later this year.
Bob Miller, the Vision Forward co-chair, said the district’s future is bright.
‘It is really a new day in St. Joe in terms of who’s at the helm of our leadership ... it gives us an opportunity to create a new culture, a new narrative,” Miller said.
The plan looks to attack specific goals for the district: improving district culture, implementing high-quality staff in the classroom, improving student performance from grades pre-K to 12 and enhancing facilities.
Participants broke into small groups to discuss a singular question, “Did we get it right?” in person and online.
After discussion, the small groups then presented what they thought should be added on and addressed in the final edition of the action plan.
One of the common recommendations that the groups said they want to see going forward is more synergy between the district and the community.
Miller said the district leadership will look to improve the relationship with the community.
“Having meetings where we can update people on the progress and continue to get feedback will continue to build the trust and just be a good model for communication moving forward,” Miller said.
“It’s a communitywide effort ... so the more conversations we can have across the city, education being one of those, I think the better off we are for it.”
The finalized Vision Forward action plan will be presented to the Board of Education on Dec. 19 of this year.
