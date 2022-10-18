Bob Miller

Bob Miller speaks at the final Vision Forward meeting on Monday night.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Vision Forward participants gathered Monday evening to put the finishing touches on its set of defining goals for the future of the St. Joseph School District.

The Vision Forward initiative began nearly a year ago, and at each session, participants have worked to put together an action plan to present to the St. Joseph Board of Education later this year.

